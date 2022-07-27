THE Bathurst Winter Festival concluded on July 17 with a special event for all members of the family.
Pet Day was again included on the festival program and invited people to bring their animals down to the winter playground for a morning of dress-up competitions, pet parades and prize presentations.
People embraced the concept, with pets big and small brought down to the festival by their families.
Mayor Robert Taylor said the 2022 winter festival had been one of the best ones yet, touting the enormous crowds seen across the two-week event.
More than 20,000 tickets were sold for the ice rink, while the carousel and ferris wheel also sold more than 10,000 tickets each.
The major nights of the festival were also a hit amongst residents and visitors.
Prior to the event, the winter festival was expected to inject around $1.5 million into the local economy.
