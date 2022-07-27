IN A stunning result no-one could have predicted Dubbo's Ben Anderson and Orange's Luke Tuckwell were declared joint winners of the Western Division Cycling Championships A grade race when finish line judges couldn't separate the pair.
Anderson and Tuckwell were expected to be the two riders to beat in the battle of the Central West's best riders, but in a stunning twist they couldn't beat each other.
Advertisement
Tuckwell, racing for the first time in Australia since a stint riding in Europe with the national junior team, was the rider applying the early pressure.
When his first attack of the day was brought back it was Cowra's Jeremy Ryan who looked to join him off the front in the second attack of the race which really turned up the stress on the pack.
Anderson, Jack Cannon, Josiah Cooke, Oscar Hansen, Robert Jeffries and Nicholas Barrett chased hard to bring it all back together.
However, this set up a counter attack.
Young gun Cadel Lovett and former winner Mark Windsor broke clear and built a solid lead to the foot of Quarry Hill.
Tuckwell and Anderson launched a stinging attack which broke up the pack, and the duo worked well together to bring back Lovett towards the top of the hill and the riders held a good lead from Cooke, who was trying to jump across solo.
The leading trio couldn't get into a rhythm and the field would come back together in the closing stages for a sprint finish where, in a stunning result, the judges could not separate Anderson and Tuckwell and the pair became joint winners of the 2022 Western Division Road Championship.
Bathurst's Cadel Lovett was just a matter of centimetres away to complete one of the closest podium finishes ever seen in the event.
Cannon went by Cooke in the final few metres to take fourth place.
"It was a great contest with Luke and the other riders out there. It was tough racing. It was enjoyable racing and it was great to get some race fitness out there," Anderson said.
"Back in the main group they were chopping well and there was a bit of cat and mouse, so that made for some good racing."
Tuckwell said the quality of the top grade pack provided plenty of action to the race.
"It's been one of the most competitive A grade bunches that we've had in years, just in terms of the numbers, and that helped to change up the dynamic of the race," he said.
"I've had good legs towards the end of my European stint, but the wind made it difficult to get aggressive today. I was trying to make it hard because I knew that I wouldn't just be able to roll to the finish line."
In the race for the overall women's title it was another young rider, Ebony Robinson, who was too fast in the final sprint for Charlotte Lovett and former winner Toireasa Gallagher.
Victories in the lower grades went to Cameron Crump (Orange, B grade), Ebony Robinson (Bathurst, C grade) and David Hyland (Bathurst, D grade).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.