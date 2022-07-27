Western Advocate
Ben Anderson, Luke Tuckwell declared joint winners of Western Division Cycling Championships A grade title in Bathurst

Updated July 27 2022 - 3:41am, first published 2:30am
IN A stunning result no-one could have predicted Dubbo's Ben Anderson and Orange's Luke Tuckwell were declared joint winners of the Western Division Cycling Championships A grade race when finish line judges couldn't separate the pair.

