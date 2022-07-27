Police looking for man who is believed to frequent Bathurst area

NSW Police Force detectives are appealing for public assistance to locate a man who, it is believed, frequents the Bathurst area, among other NSW locations.
Police say Jermaine Sands, 22, is wanted by virtue of an outstanding arrest warrant in the state's north east for firearms and armed robbery offences.
Advertisement
Officers from the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad have conducted inquiries into his whereabouts, but police say he has not been located.
IN NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
He is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Straight Islander appearance, of medium build, about 175 centimetres tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Investigators believe he frequents the Tamworth, Bathurst and Walgett areas.
Anyone who may have information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Police say information provided to Crime Stoppers is treated in strict confidence.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.