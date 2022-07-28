BATHURST Regional Council's plans for stormwater harvesting could inspire other NSW councils to bolster their own water supplies in a similar fashion in the future.
Deputy premier and local member Paul Toole said the Bathurst council was "ahead of the game" when it comes to initiatives to secure the city's water supply, with its stormwater harvesting scheme just weeks away from construction commencing.
"It's a credit to Bathurst Regional Council because they're ahead of the game. It's about making sure that stormwater harvesting projects are one part of the mix," he said.
"This is one of the many options that are being considered when it comes to drought-proofing your city.
"We've seen it happen in Orange. It's helped Orange in the last drought, but it's also now making sure that as we go forward for the city of Bathurst that it is going to be drought-proofing the area as well, and that's exactly what the stormwater harvesting project will do."
In 2019, two Bathurst councillors raised the prospect of a stormwater harvesting scheme for the city, taking inspiration from an initiative implemented in Orange.
It has taken years to find a suitable location, develop a design and get the necessary approvals at a state level to proceed with the project.
Mr Toole said the delays were largely due to the need for Bathurst council to carry out certain studies, but now that work has been done, construction can soon get under way.
The NSW Government has contributed $20 million to the project.
"Bathurst Regional Council needed to ensure that they had a number of studies that needed to be done before the project could commence. What we did, though, was ensure they we got the money, the money was parked there waiting for the council to do the work.
"What's important now is that we're able to get on with the project and actually seeing it delivered.
"We know that when we see the next drought we will be better prepared."
The stormwater harvesting scheme is expected to be able to provide a third of Bathurst's water needs.
The infrastructure will be built by Hynash Constructions, a Bathurst-based company, ensuring that jobs stay in the region.
It is estimated that it will take around 12 months to construct.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
