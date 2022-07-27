A SECOND teenager has been charged over an alleged break, enter and steal in Blayney last week which, police believe, was one of a sequence of events that culminated with the teen being hit by a car in Rankin Street, Bathurst last Friday morning.
The 13-year-old boy, from an Orange address, has been charged, in a bedside court in Orange Hospital, with aggravated break and enter (commit serious indictable offence) and be carried in a conveyance without the owner's consent.
Chifley Police District Crime Manager, Detective Inspector Bruce Grassick, said police allege that at around 5am last Friday, July 22, the 13-year-old and a co-accused 17-year-old male, who was charged by police over the weekend, broke into a home on Osman Street, Blayney, where they are alleged to have stolen a handbag and backpack.
The teens are then alleged to have fled the scene in a stolen black Mazda CX-9 before crashing into a truck on Rankin Street. The car, police allege, was reported stolen from Orange six days prior.
They say a 13-year-old fled the scene on foot and was struck at low speed by a vehicle nearby.
Officers attached to Chifley Police District attended the crash and arrested a 17-year-old at the scene.
Three road ambulances also attended, treating the 13-year-old for injuries to his shoulder and arm before transporting him to Orange in a stable condition for further medical treatment.
The 17-year-old was taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he was charged with aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence, and be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.
He was bail refused to appear before a children's court on Monday, August 1, 2022.
The 13-year-old, who was under police guard in hospital prior to the bedside court, has been released on conditional bail, and will appear before a children's court on September 13.
