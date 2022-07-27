Western Advocate

Second teen charged following Rankin Street drama in Bathurst

By Jacinta Carroll
Updated July 27 2022 - 6:20am, first published 6:00am
A SECOND teenager has been charged over an alleged break, enter and steal in Blayney last week which, police believe, was one of a sequence of events that culminated with the teen being hit by a car in Rankin Street, Bathurst last Friday morning.

