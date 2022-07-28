Bathurst residents got their hands dirty at the recent community tree planting day.
The event was held on Sunday, July 24, in recognition of National Tree Day, which is celebrated annually on the last Friday in July.
Advertisement
So far the initiative has seen around 1500 trees planted across Bathurst.
Western Advocate photographer Chris Seabrook went along and captured some of the smiling faces helping preserve the environment.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.