Western Advocate

Man arrested after theft from Dubbo medical facility

By Newsroom
Updated July 27 2022 - 5:53am, first published 5:44am
Man arrested after theft from Dubbo medical facility on Myall Street

A man will face Dubbo court today charged following a break-in at a medical facility in Dubbo this week.

Local News

