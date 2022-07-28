AN important anniversary demands an appropriate celebration.
That's why Hill End historian Malcolm Drinkwater is getting ready to reveal his new documentary in October to mark the 150th anniversary of the discovery of the world's largest known single mass of gold.
Advertisement
Mr Drinkwater - who operates the History Hill Museum outside Hill End and has, over the years, written a number of books - says it will be a "special occasion and an incredible opportunity to mark this golden moment in our history".
The Beyers and Holtermann Specimen - found at Star Hope Mine, Hill End, which was originally established by Bernard Otto Holtermann and Louis Beyers - contained 3000 ounces of gold in one lump.
"Nothing like it, that we know of, has been unearthed before or since and its enormity can only be appreciated by the fact it was less than 20 per cent of the total patch of gold discovered; it just happened to be the biggest intact piece," Mr Drinkwater said.
To mark the 150-year milestone, Mr Drinkwater says he will be bringing gold and the Holtermann name together again at an event at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre.
He says descendants of B.O. Holtermann will be in attendance and the documentary premiere will be combined with a presentation on gold and gold rush history, a Q and A session, and afternoon tea.
John Holterman (the family changed its surname slightly as a result of German unpopularity during the Second World War) will be introducing the documentary.
Mr Drinkwater says he will be sharing new conclusions from his more than 50 years of research and correcting "many myths that have swirled around the discovery of the Beyers and Holtermann Specimen and the characters involved in its story".
As well, he will "share some of the pursuits that its windfall financed, including the extraordinary photographic library, The Holtermann Collection".
Mr Drinkwater says all audience members will have the chance to win prizes, including gold rush DVDs and books and the major prize, which "includes some Hill End gold and copies of my books signed by Holtermann's descendants".
Tickets for the event, which will be held on Saturday, October 22, are now on sale and can be purchased online at bmec.com.au or at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre's ticket box office, 6333 6161.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.