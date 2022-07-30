Western Advocate

By Ashley Bland
July 30 2022 - 12:00am
Do we really want to leave a mess for others to clean up? Photo: SHUTTERSTOCK

IF the Earth was a house, then we'd have to say it looks like the adults have had a party and left a mess for the kids to clean up.

