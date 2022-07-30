IF the Earth was a house, then we'd have to say it looks like the adults have had a party and left a mess for the kids to clean up.
The 2022 State of the Environment Report released this week chronicles the inevitable outcomes of a society that pays lip-service to the importance of the environment and fails to adequately constrain the rampant capitalism that puts economy first - at any cost.
Akin to turning the music up so you can't hear things breaking when the party gets out of hand, successive governments have put enormous effort into strategies that, hopefully, allow us to keep getting away with it.
Even as the damage and assaults were reported, the adults kept ordering more drinks.
What's left is a broken home that doesn't deliver fresh water to the taps, until a pipe bursts and floods the kitchen with brown and dirty water.
A garden that has been trashed, with barely enough homes for the insects to pollinate the vegie patch, let alone enough places for the wildlife to visit and bring smiles to the kids.
The house is a fire trap, too hot and dangerous to live in for some of the year.
Well done adults. The kids will be so proud.
The stupid thing is that it is entirely possible to have a great party without trashing the house.
Similarly, we can grow crops, house people, run our businesses and enjoy our leisure time without, literally, costing the Earth.
We as consumers have the power to change the world 100 times a day with every choice we make about what to buy.
Some of us even have the time and energy to petition and lobby and put the energy required into changing the priorities and systems that keep the status quo.
If you are one of those people, please consider becoming part of Greening Bathurst.
Greening Bathurst meets on the first Monday of each month at 5pm, upstairs in the Reliance Centre.
Alternatively, reach out via our website at www.greeningbathurst.org.au
Let's see if we can tidy up a bit before the kids come home!
