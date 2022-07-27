Western Advocate

Section of the eastbound lane of Bells Line near Berambing will be closed until further notice.

Updated July 27 2022 - 7:33am, first published 7:30am
Bells Line of Road. Photo: FILE

A SECTION of one of the lanes on Bells Line of Road near Mount Tomah will be closed until further notice in the latest problem to befall one of Bathurst's two direct routes to Sydney.

