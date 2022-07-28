Western Advocate
Subscriber

CSU to host familiar foes Oberon Tigers in penultimate round of Woodbridge Cup

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated July 28 2022 - 5:46am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BUILDING: CSU has been building well in the back half of the Woodbridge Cup season and is keen to make an impact in the finals.

BEWARE the fit and fast underdogs - that is the message from CSU Mungoes captain Finlay Grabham to his Woodbridge Cup rivals.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.