BEWARE the fit and fast underdogs - that is the message from CSU Mungoes captain Finlay Grabham to his Woodbridge Cup rivals.
With two rounds of the competition remaining, CSU has already ensured it will be part of the finals series in its debut Woodbridge Cup campaign.
It will be facing sudden-death come those finals as CSU will qualify at the bottom end of the top eight, but Grabham is backing his Mungoes.
"I truly believe we are the biggest underdogs going into the finals, but if we can get a team together and the boys to rock up and play, we are one of the best sides," the talented second-rower said.
"I know it's late in the season, but it's refreshing we're now putting things together. Each training session, we're getting better each time.
"We had the Canowindra coach [Kevin Grimshaw] come and watch us on the weekend and he told us we're the fastest team in the comp and we're the fittest. He thinks if we can just cut out our errors we can be up there.
"I am really keen to see us in the finals, I think we can shake it right up and knock off a few of those top teams."
Last Saturday CSU was unable to notch up win number six for the season, but Grabham and his fellow Mungoes took plenty of heart from the effort which saw them go down 34-24 to competition leaders Manildra.
CSU actually led undefeated the Rhinos 12-4 at one stage and though relinquishing that advantage, was within four points of the hot favourites for much of the match.
"We were pretty stoked with how we played, there was a lot of positives to take from it," Grabham said.
"We definitely deserved to win, it was a bit gut-wrenching to lose just off a few errors. But that was the best side in the comp and I think we put it to them.
"That was the best we've played I reckon, we were really, really unlucky not to win. It was just a few simple things that didn't go our way. I had a try denied, they put it in a kick and I got it but I was apparently off-side, and we had another try denied off a forward pass.
"So there's a win right there if we get those two tries. But we took heaps of positives out of it, it was our best performance together as a team for sure."
This Saturday, the penultimate round of the regular season, sees CSU hosting the Oberon Tigers at Diggings Oval.
The Tigers are currently in fourth and have won six games in succession, including a commanding 56-10 result against the Mungoes in round nine.
Grabham has plenty of respect for the Tigers - a fellow Mid West club that made the switch to Woodbridge this season - but feels CSU is yet to bring its best against them.
"The Tigers are going really well, they are a really good team at home, but the last time we played them in Oberon, it didn't really reflect how we can play," he said.
"It was one of the coldest games I've played in, but there are no excuses for how badly we got flogged. We couldn't even pull a team together, we had to play two of our front rowers on the wing.
"They're an enforcing side, they've got a big, big forward pack and a lot of old local juniors, a lot of experience in the middle."
CSU's forward pack knows it will be tested early, but they are hoping to absorb that pressure and as the half unfolds be able to get the edge.
The Mungoes want to use their fitness and their speed.
Saturday's game at Diggings Oval will kick off at 3pm, with the league tag starting the action from 12.40pm.
