Miriam Cullen receives a warm welcome to the business world

Miriam Rose Natural Health was named a finalist in the recent Western NSW Business Awards and while she didn't take out the category, owner Miriam Cullen was excited just to be part of the event.
Having only established her small business around 10 months ago, being named a finalist was a big shock.
Ms Cullen said she is still learning the ins and outs of running a business, so receiving the recognition of being named a finalist was very encouraging.
"When you're working in a very small business you don't have anyone to encourage you or to tell you that you're on the right track so to have the validation meant a lot," she said.
After studying a Bachelor of Health Science in Naturopathy and securing a Diploma of Health Science in Nutritional Medicine, Ms Cullen decided to start her own health business.
Having worked in health food stores and as a pharmacy assistant has given her a great foundation for working as a naturopath.
Following consultations, Ms Cullen works with her patients to deliver the desired result.
Whether that be preparing for pregnancy, improving immunity or losing weight, Miriam Rose Natural Health covers it all.
Ms Cullen works out of an office at Blooms The Chemist in the Bathurst Chase shopping centre, which she finds beneficial as she can consult with the pharmacists if her patients are on any medications.
"Working out of Blooms is a good way to access me and shows that I am not strictly anti-medications or anything like that, I like to work collaboratively with other modalities," she said.
"A lot of the time you have patients on medications and being in this setting means then I can interact with the pharmacists."
Since starting her business in September 2021, Ms Cullen has been pleasantly surprised with the response she has received.
As she is currently studying a Master of Human Nutrition, Ms Cullen offers face-to-face appointments two days a week and online appointments two days a week.
Though the goal is to eventually run her business on a full-time basis.
She has found offering a mix of face-to-face and online appointments has helped business and proved quite popular with patients.
"Business has gone much better than expected, I've been a lot busier with patients than I ever anticipated," Ms Cullen said.
"I think since COVID more people have been interested in their immune system function ... more and more I'm getting people coming in wanting to prime their immune system."
Ms Cullen also runs workshops which she hopes to expand on after completing her master's degree.
She enjoys educating people on their health and has been running the workshops in collaboration with Pilates 44 Studio in Bathurst.
Anyone interested in booking an appointment with Miriam Rose Natural Health can do so through her website or by phoning.
