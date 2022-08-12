Western Advocate
Our Business

Miriam Rose Natural Health mixing it with the best in the Central West

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
August 12 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Cullen receives a warm welcome to the business world

Miriam Rose Natural Health was named a finalist in the recent Western NSW Business Awards and while she didn't take out the category, owner Miriam Cullen was excited just to be part of the event.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.