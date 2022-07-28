THIRD time's the charm?
Bathurst Bulldogs will certainly hope that's the case when they meet Cowra Eagles in this Saturday's big top-of-the-table Blowes Cup clash at Ashwood Park, which could decide who takes the minor premiership.
Eagles travel to Bathurst with a pair of wins over the Bulldogs this season - the only two losses the blue and gold have suffered this year - but only with a one-point buffer on the table.
It's expected to be another great contest up the middle of the park between the two teams, and one of the players who will be right in the mix there is Bailey Warren.
The Bulldogs prop is keen to try and help steer the Bulldogs to a breakthrough success against the Eagles after his recent experience captaining the Under 19 NSW Country Cockatoos at Southport, Queensland.
While Warren's NSW side couldn't get the better of their Queensland counterparts in a tough 34-7 result he's keen to try and bring what he's learned from that experience back into the Central West Rugby competition.
"That was great. I've learned a fair few things from that so hopefully I'll be able to bring that back into this game," he said.
"It's always a big step up at country - very physical, big bodies and very quick compared to out here."
Bulldogs have been their own worst enemy on both occasions that they've met the Eagles this season.
While Cowra were still clinical on both sides of the ball it was often some ill advised decisions and errors that maintained the gap between the teams.
Bulldogs were nearly kept scoreless in the first half at home in their 46-31 loss and then went down 34-23 when making the trip to Cowra for the second game.
Warren said being able to set the right standard of play early in this Saturday's game can make a massive difference.
"We'll obviously plan to start it a bit sharper this time. We've made a fair few preparations for this so it should be a good one," he said.
"They are 100 per cent beatable. They're a top class team, but so are we.
"I think we have to match them in comms. They talk a lot, they're screaming at us, and that probably got in our heads a bit. We need to match them there, and also in physicality.
"They're a very strong team. It's tough there. They're big and strong. I'm really looking forward to it."
Forbes Platypi proved that the Eagles aren't unbeatable this year after their 31-19 result back in May, and on top of that Cowra have managed to win three of their past four matches by just three points or less.
Warren said the chance to go into first place is a massive motivator, along with those previous results against the Eagles.
"We were obviously hoping that we'd be first at this point but those last games against them didn't quite work out," he said.
"I think we're still sitting in a great spot at this point of the season. We're only a point behind Cowra going into this one so we're doing alright."
Kick-off at Ashwood Park is 3pm.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
