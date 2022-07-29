HIS side need to win just one of their two remaining Peter McDonald Premiership regular season matches to make the finals and Bathurst Panthers player-coach Jake Betts has confidence that it can happen this Saturday.
Betts' Panthers have been injury ravaged at the worst possible time of the season and they have a quality Orange CYMS side ahead of them this round, which puts them in the rare position of being underdogs on their own turf.
Panthers have a three-point buffer over Orange Hawks in the fight for fourth spot, though a bye for the Hawks gives them a guaranteed two points this round.
The Bathurst men are aiming to avoid a fourth straight defeat when they face a CYMS side who still have a lot to play for with a Group 10 minor premiership within reach.
Betts will be without both of his starting centres, Keelan Bresac and Jeremy Gordon, due to injury and that's forced regular second rowers Ben Gunn and Mac Atkins into the number three and four spots.
On the bright side for the Panthers they will be welcoming back Noah Griffiths, giving them their regular starting halves combination along with Willie Wright.
Betts said it's been a challenge to shuffle around the lineup week to week.
"Keelan went down on the weekend and so did Jezza. [Josh] Rivett hurt his ankle and he only played about 10 minutes, but hopefully he'll be already for this, and so should Noah," he said.
"There's a few of the blokes who we'll wait and see if they get through training and at this stage we're playing it by ear."
Panthers have a match against the Lithgow Workies to round out their regular season in the following round, and it would be a second opportunity for them to reach the finals if this Saturday doesn't go to plan.
But the Panthers don't want it to come down to that - they want it all sorted this weekend.
Betts said the thought of pouring 100 per cent of the team's effort only into the following weekend's match with Lithgow hasn't even crossed his mind.
He's got confidence that the 17 players taking to the field this Saturday can get the Panthers home.
"We haven't even spoken about that. Looking at this game on the weekend, if we're fair dinkum about our chances of winning this whole thing then we're going to have to be able to beat CYMS at some stage during the finals," he said.
"That's where our heads are at right now. We really want to test ourselves against them because CYMS and Mudgee have been the benchmark.
"I think we can win this one. I've got a lot of faith in the boys that we have there, and when you look at the 1-17 it's a quality football side.
"The blokes that have come in have been nipping at the heels of the guys who were there, so they now get their opportunity to put their best foot forward to keep their spot if the other boys do come back."
Panthers will also be bolstered by Claude Gordon's return in the second row.
Aiden Ryan gets promoted to the Panthers first grade bench while Joey Bugg comes back to the interchange to make way for the returning Griffiths.
The match at Carrington Park gets underway from 6pm.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
