In a highly anticipated event the Carillon Theatrical Society's production of Oliver! opened on Thursday evening, marking the theatre groups first production in over three years.
Already earning rave reviews, the production has ten shows in total, and features the talents of local artists on stage at the historic Keystone 1889.
Penny Williams, who is co-directing Oliver! with John Vickery, welcomed the return to Keystone 1889, which was necessary due to the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre's busy schedule.
"The architecture of Keystone lends itself to the era Oliver! is set in, and with the recent stage upgrades, there's no doubt the production will be of a high standard," she said.
Oliver! will be performed at Keystone 1889 on July 29 [6pm], 30 [12pm and 6pm], 31 [12pm] and August 4 [6pm], 5 [6pm], 6 [12pm and 6pm] and 7 [12pm].
To purchase tickets, visit www.keystone1889.com.
