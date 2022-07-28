Western Advocate

Dubbo Kangaroos will host Orange Emus on Saturday in the Blowes Cup

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated July 28 2022 - 9:49pm, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Calub Cook (with ball) was electric last time Dubbo Kangaroos hosted Orange Emus. Picture: Belinda Soole

The fate of the Dubbo Roos' season is well and truly in their own hands this weekend when they host Orange Emus.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.