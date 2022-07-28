Regular conversations about rugby league are nothing new for Rikka Lamb but it's been even more common in recent months.
The excitement is starting to build ahead of the knockout carnivals, with the highlight being the annual Koori Knockout on the October long weekend.
Lamb is the event coordinator for the upcoming Walgett Knockout and she's been kept busy as there's been a huge amount of interest in the event after the past two years were ruined by the COVID pandemic.
"This year, it's just been non-stop conversations about rugby league," Lamb said.
The knockouts are always about much more than rugby league, as they offer Indigenous people from all over the state the chance to come together and connect with family and their culture.
The carnivals are often the only time each year some family members see each other, so the impact COVID had and the cancellation of almost all the knockouts around the state in recent years has been huge for a number of communities.
That desire to come together and connect is clear to see in the interest around the Walgett Knockout.
The knockout regularly features 16 men's sides but that has had to be increased this year while there's also plenty of interest around the women's and junior's competitions.
"We've had a good response. We usually only have 16 men's teams at the Walgett Knockout but due to the response we've had to expand to 24 teams," Lamb said.
"It's going to be a long day but it will be a great day of rugby league."
Lamb is someone who has a strong involvement in rugby league - she just recently finished her fifth season with the South Sydney Rabbitohs - so she's all too aware how much the game and these knockouts can mean to people.
The Walgett Knockout will be held at Ricky Walford Oval on September 17 and a week later attention will turn to Apex Oval for the annual Dubbo Waratahs Rugby League Knockout.
The Dubbo event is another that has had to be cancelled and it's been a real blow for the club as it had been forced to wait to celebrate its 10-year anniversary.
On the October long weekend the annual Koori Knockout - described as the biggest annual event for Indigenous people in NSW - will celebrate 50 years when it is played at Shoalhaven.
The South Coast Black Cockatoos won the 2019 event but haven't been able to host it yet due to COVID.
"Coming together again to see family that you haven't seen for the last three years because of COVID," Lamb said of what the knockouts offer.
"Everyone had to miss out on footy for the past three years so this is a good way to get things back up and running.
"At the smaller ones, teams often nominate memorial teams to represent past family members and honour those who were involved in rugby league.
"There are some memorial teams (for Walgett) and it's great to see families come together and see each other after they haven't been able to.
"A lot of the time this knockout footy is the only time they catch up."
The Walgett Knockout will also feature junior matches in the under 8s, 10s and 12s category while there will also be a women's competition.
The women's and junior knockouts will each feature four teams.
"It's always good to involve the juniors as well because out that way there isn't a lot of rugby league. For us to include the juniors gives them something to look forward to," Lamb said, before touching on the women's event.
"With the NRLW kicking off and growing this is an opportunity to continue involving women in the game in areas that miss out as well or whop don't play all year round."
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
