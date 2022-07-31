It was a most fitting farewell for a woman with a big, kind heart

The announcement that Mrs Meagher had passed away on November 17, 1895 was recorded in the colony's newspapers.
It was said that, in the broadest and the best sense, the hearts of all the people of Bathurst, and not only of the City of the Plains itself, but of the whole district, went out in sympathy to Mr John Meagher and family.
Details also appeared in Sydney's weekly Freeman's Journal.
Mrs Meagher was very generous and compassionate and supported many fetes and processions and religious fundraising, particularly for the Catholic Church and especially for the Bathurst Base Hospital.
She would constantly take beef or chicken broth to give to patients.
Mrs Meagher donated magazines, books, underwear and socks for patients who had none.
At St Michael and St John's Cathedral in Bathurst, the day following her death, the Rev. Father Dunne spoke in fitting terms of the personal worth of the deceased, of her piety, her charity and her zeal.
Mr and Mrs Meagher had been familiar and respected figures in Bathurst for more than the past quarter of a century, and when the sad word was passed along that the big, enterprising citizen had lost his gentle-mannered and kind-hearted wife, there was only one feeling among all classes and creeds - one of deep respect for the dead, and of keen sympathy for those in the house of mourning.
Mrs Meagher, who had come to Australia from Kilrush, County Clare, Ireland, more than 30 years ago, had reached her 60th year.
She had been failing for 12 months, and on Saturday morning, consoled by the Sacraments, which had been her source of spiritual strength throughout an exemplary life, she passed away peacefully with her husband by her side and her children around her death-bed.
The deceased had left six children to cherish her memory: Mr Peter Meagher, J.P. (Temora); Mr Michael Meagher; Mr John Meagher (Wyalong); Mr Martin Meagher; Mr Patrick Meagher; and Miss Mary Meagher.
Mr Meagher received numerous messages of sympathy from all parts of the colony on the Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
Those sending them included distinguished prelates, a judge of the Supreme Court, parish priests in different localities, and laymen in public and private life.
St Michael and St John's Cathedral had rarely been more crowded than it was on the Tuesday morning when the Office and Requiem took place.
The horse-drawn hearse arrived at the Cathedral shortly before 10 o'clock and the coffin was carried inside on the shoulders of the deceased's sons and nephew.
Father Dunne led the way, saying the prayers, and Father O'Kennedy the responses.
Mr John Meagher and his only daughter followed the remains. Mrs Peter Meagher, Mrs Michael Meagher and other relatives were also present, and they all took seats in front of the altar.
A catafalque had been erected in the centre of the church.
At the top of the arch was the motto "Grant her, O Lord, eternal rest".
A few wreaths of flowers appeared at the back of the altar, these being the tributes from the nuns.
The celebrant was Rev. Father Dunne, who was assisted by Fathers O'Dowd and Riordan.
Father O'Kennedy, of Cowra, acted as Master of Ceremonies.
The chanters were Fathers Dowling, McCarthy and Slattery (St Stanislaus' College) and Father Flanagan (Kelso).
There was a great crowd outside the Cathedral, all maintaining respectful silence.
The funeral was very largely attended, nearly all the representative citizens being present, and extended nearly a mile in length.
Archdeacon D'Arcy read the last prayers at the grave and delivered an address.
