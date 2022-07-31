Western Advocate

It was a most fitting farewell for a woman with a big, kind heart | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
July 31 2022 - 7:30am
It was a most fitting farewell for a woman with a big, kind heart

THIS week's image shows "Killcoy", home of Mr and Mrs Meagher, well-known residents of Bathurst and district in the 1800s. They were owners of a big general store in Bathurst and employed a large number of people.

The announcement that Mrs Meagher had passed away on November 17, 1895 was recorded in the colony's newspapers.

