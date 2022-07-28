THE first week of netball back from the school holidays is now behind all of the Bathurst Netball Association A grade sides so now it's time to see who has shaken off the rust heading into this Saturday's round.
One of the most interesting games on the card is the Collegians Mystified versus Scots All Saints College contest.
Collegians find themselves in the rare position of not being completely safe in the finals race with five matches of the regular season to go, while SASC are in a great fight for the fourth spot on the standings.
Both clubs lost their respective matches last round - Collegians to Panthers and SASC to Bulldogs Verdelho - and they'll be keen to not drop consecutive games.
Collegians have a five point buffer back to SASC and Superstars United, and they're keen to extend that.
"We always like to try and keep that distance. We haven't had the smoothest run this year, but most teams are in the same boat," Collegians coach Mel Noonan said.
"The team are all firing. Every single player is doing their job really well. The netball we've been delivering has been really good. We've just had a few players away and a couple out with COVID.
"This year we've decided that having a life outside of being dedicated to high level sport is important, and it's great to have that flexibility in the team. We've had enough players to get results, though last weekend that wasn't the case.
"We had players playing up, who did a great job for us. It is what it is and you just move on to the next game and try to get the result."
Scots All Saints College coach Michael Germech knows that his team can lift from what they brought to the table in last round's 49-38 loss.
"The scoreline is certainly flattering compared to how we played. Our first five passes to our goal shooter went badly astray and I think that was a sign of coming back from holidays and being very rusty," he said.
"When you take that out of the equation and you look at the margin, yes, we are playing well but after a month off netball - when you've been playing just a few years compared to those who have played 10 or more - the rust sets in a lot more quickly."
His side stunned front runners Panthers at the end of last term and it showed what the school side can do on their day.
'Given our result against Panthers before the end of last term it shows that we've got the ability. Collegians on their day have a lot of ability. It'll be a case of who turns up for them, which is the same for everyone, and whether we can iron out the errors," Germech said.
"We had a couple missing last week but I think we're mostly back on deck for this one. We'll turn up and do our best. If we can cut those errors back then that'll go a long way for us."
