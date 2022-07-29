FIVE little puppies dumped in the freezing cold this week have been given a second chance at life thanks to a council ranger who found them abandoned on the side of the road.
Mark Fairbanks was on his way to work when he saw something from the corner of his eye on the Limekilns Road near the Clear Creek Bridge.
Thankfully he stopped and came across one little pup, the litter of the runt, who was brave enough to come out of the grass looking for help.
Then one by one, Mr Fairbanks came across another four pups, and he called colleagues to assist him transporting them into town.
Fearing the pups' Mum may also be in trouble Mr Fairbanks went looking for her, but it soon became obvious she wasn't there and sadly the pups had been abandoned in the freezing cold to fend for themselves.
The puppies were collected by council's rangers and were fed, dried and rugged up and are now safe at the pound with the litter of two boys and three girls now available for adoption.
Council's Director of Environmental, Planning and Building Services, Neil Southorn, said thankfully the community have rallied and huge interest has been shown in adoption possibilities for the pups.
When asked how big an issue animal dumping is he said it is an unknown quantity.
"Animals which might be at risk of being dumped are frequently placed in the "out of hours" cages at council's small animal pound," he said.
"Council is regularly asked to collect animals that have been abandoned. Council also receives regular telephone enquiries from members of the public who advise that they can no longer care for their cat or dog and are seeking advice as to their options," he said.
And if pet owners are ever in a situation where there can't keep a pet or a litter he said there were options available rather than just dumping an animal.
"There are many registered rehoming organisations which may be able to assist the owner of a litter. Council is able to provide information and contact details for many of the rehoming organisations which operate in NSW.
"There are also many organisations which offer rescue options for specific breeds," he said.
As for these pups, he said it is hard to know what would have happened had they not been found by Mr Fairbanks.
"The first concern of the staff member was that the puppies may be hit by a car. Their next thought was to take them to the pound to ensure that they would be cared for," he said.
He said fortunately, there are many local people interested in adopting puppies, these particular puppies included, so it is expected they will be rehomed very quickly.
"Council's Facebook page has proven to be an excellent way of reaching members of the community interested in adoption," he said.
He said council does everything it can to rehome vulnerable animals.
"Council will keep animals suitable for rehoming as long as possible in an attempt to rehome them locally," he said.
"If we are not successful in finding forever homes locally then we will reach out to rescue organisations for assistance. These networks are important in ensuring every animal has the best possible chance at finding their forever home.
"Also all animals available for adoption are posted on council's website and this is updated regularly.
"The adoption page on council's website received more than 16,500 visits during 2021-22. Council staff also have regular contact with vets, community groups and registered rehoming organisations. Word of mouth will often prove effective in finding a forever home.
"Council staff receive calls daily from members of the public interested in adoption. Often they are interested in a particular type of dog or cat. Our staff will take their details and contact them if an animal they may be interested in is available for adoption.
"In 2021-22, 72 dogs were rehomed by the pound, and 10 through other rescue organisations. Fifty-one cats were rehomed by the pound and 38 through other rescue organisations.
"Many more were returned to their owners as they were microchipped and registered, therefore council could ensure the owners were reunited with their pets quickly."
He said this was a great time to spread the word about responsible pet ownership.
"One of the key components of responsible pet ownership is de-sexing your dog or cat to ensure that you avoid any unwanted litters. A de-sexed animal also receives a significant discount on lifetime registration, so there are many benefits to de-sexing," he said.
If you're interested in adopting one of the puppies, you can do so by calling the pound on 6333 6190.
