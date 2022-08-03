PAULINE Fellows and Jenny Francis started work at St Catherine's within a few days of each other and, 25 years later, they are both still there.
The long-serving employees say the recent COVID years have been challenging - as they have been for anyone working in aged care - but it's the interaction with the residents that makes their jobs rewarding.
"You can make a difference to their lives and I guess that's why you come in each day," Ms Fellows said.
Ms Fellows, a registered nurse, and Ms Francis, who works in catering, are two of the employees celebrating a milestone (ranging from five to 25 years) with St Catherine's this year.
"I saw the ad in the paper years ago when they were opening the new hostel up at the old St Catherine's," Ms Francis said of her start.
"They opened the hostel up and they wanted staff, so I just applied and, voila, I got the job. I've been here ever since."
Ms Fellows, meanwhile, said her son was starting high school at Stannies 25 years ago and she was working at Orange at the time, but was living closer to Bathurst.
"And I do like looking after older people and you always feel as though you can make a difference," she said.
They both said the flexibility of the hours and days of their work had been important to them and getting to know many residents and their families over the years had been a special part of the job.
"You get very attached to people and a lot of families that you meet over the years have been a pleasure to know," Ms Fellows said.
"That's one thing that I lately miss - families sort of coming and going and the activity."
They say residents value the relationships they build up with long-serving staff.
"With the catering staff, they love seeing the same people who know what they want," Ms Fellows said.
That includes "how they like their cup of tea and the milk in their Weet-Bix", Ms Francis said.
"They like it to be just right."
