Western Advocate
Our People

Tea cosy exhibition at Chifley Home and Education Centre will pay tribute to Elzabeth Chifley

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated July 31 2022 - 2:16am, first published July 29 2022 - 4:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Robert Taylor and Bathurst Regional Council museums manager Janelle Middleton.

LOCAL organisations are being asked to submit a tea cosy as a way of honouring the community-minded wife of Bathurst's favourite son.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.