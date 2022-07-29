LOCAL organisations are being asked to submit a tea cosy as a way of honouring the community-minded wife of Bathurst's favourite son.
Chifley Home and Education Centre - recently reopened after a closure for conservation and remediation work - will hold an exhibition of the tea cosies later this year in tribute to Elizabeth Chifley.
Bathurst Regional Council's museums manager Janelle Middleton said the Busby Street home and education centre doesn't only give an insight into the life of Australia's 16th prime minister.
"It's not just Ben's story here, it is Elizabeth's story," she said.
Mrs Chifley - who married Ben in 1914 - was born on August 1, which is when the tea cosy initiative is being launched.
"She was very much involved in the community, so the idea is that we're having a tea cosy competition and exhibition and we're calling on community groups and organisations within Bathurst to submit a tea cosy that represents what they do in the community," Ms Middleton said.
"We will be sending out emails and entry forms and we've got a list of over 50 groups so far."
The groups will also be able to write a short blurb about what they do and that will form part of the exhibition, which will be held in the education centre part of the Chifley complex.
"And if they [the various groups] are willing to donate their tea cosy, we'll do a silent auction and we'll put that money towards conservation of the home," Ms Middleton said.
Local groups and organisations can drop their tea cosy at the Chifley Education Centre until September 5.
The Tea With Lizzie exhibition will then run from September 10 to the end of November.
The exhibition will also be a way to commemorate the reopening of Chifley Home and Education Centre after its conservation work.
Mayor Robert Taylor saw for himself what had been done with the home as he took a tour to mark the upcoming tea cosy exhibition.
He said the home and education centre provided a "phenomenal exhibition and dedication to Ben Chifley, who is one of our famous residents and one of the most popular prime ministers in Australia".
