Dead mountaineer son of popular Orange community leader Mary Brell

Updated July 29 2022 - 4:44am, first published 4:30am
SELFLESS, ADVENTUROUS: Mountaineer Matthew Eakin's body has been discovered on Pakistan's K2. Mr Eakin is the son of Orange woman Mary Brell.

ORANGE'S Rotary Community will wrap its arms around popular member Mary Brell, the mother of one of two mountaineers who died while attempting to scale K2, the world's second-highest peak.

