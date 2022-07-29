EMERGENCY crews are on the scene of a two-car crash at the George and Stanley streets roundabout.
Emergency crews received reports of the accident just before 5pm, with NSW Ambulance sending two crews to the scene.
Advertisement
Police and other emergency services also attended.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said they are assessing and treating three patients at the scene, including a man in his 20s who has controlled bleeding.
With emergency crews still at the site, drivers are advised to avoid the area.
It's been a busy few days for emergency services.
In a separate incident late Thursday night, three people were transported to hospital, one in a serious condition, after a car hit a tree near Ilford.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at around 11pm following a triple-0 call saying a car had hit a tree on Ilford Hall Road, about 200 metres from the Castlereagh Highway.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said six people were in the car at the time, with three road crews and a critical care team, including a critical care paramedic and doctor, attending the scene.
One patient, a woman in her 20s, suffered multiple fractures and suspected chest injuries in the crash.
She was treated at the scene and then taken to Westmead Hospital via road ambulance in a serious but stable condition.
Two other people were transported via road ambulance to Bathurst Health Service in a stable condition.
And on Thursday morning, a man was taken to Bathurst Base Hospital with minor injuries after two cars collided on the edge of the city's CBD.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.