Western Advocate

Harvest Café & Store joins StreetSmart Australia's homelessness initiative

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
August 1 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harvest Café doing its bit raise funds for homelessness in Bathurst. Picture: Susy Cornford.

A Bathurst café is joining the fight against homelessness, taking part in a fundraiser that runs for the first week of August.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.