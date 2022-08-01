A Bathurst café is joining the fight against homelessness, taking part in a fundraiser that runs for the first week of August.
Harvest Café & Store will join hospitality businesses across the country in supporting vulnerable members of the community to mark Homelessness Week 2022.
Café owner Chris Ringrose said this is the first time the business has participated in the initiative and he's hoping to raise much-needed funds for a good cause.
"Right now in the current climate we're in, homelessness is more predominant around our region. It's not just Sydney, it's expanding all over," Mr Ringrose said.
The initiative will run from Monday, August 1, to Sunday, August 7.
Customers are able to purchase a virtual coffee and the $5 is donated to StreetSmart Australia, a not-for-profit organisation that raises funds to support community groups across the country helping the homeless.
Harvest Café will also have cupcakes available during the week, with $1 from each sale going to the cause.
On Friday, August 5, $1 from every hot drink sold will also be donated.
In addition to the sales the café is doing a raffle, with a $150 hamper containing local produce up for grabs.
Everyone who purchases a virtual coffee during the week will receive an online raffle ticket, and the winner will be drawn at the end of the initiative.
"It's campaigning to help support homelessness in trying to raise money for projects like shelters or housing locations and stuff like that," Mr Ringrose said.
"It also helps the local region. They try and use the money they raise in the local region to support homelessness in our area.
"So it's not just going to fund a place in Sydney or Melbourne, it's actually going to go back into the community it's raised in."
Since the inception of the initiative, $1.6 million has been raised and distributed to over 1000 homeless projects across the country.
Mr Ringrose said it's always nice to give back to the community and even a donation as small as $5 has the power to go a really long way.
