VERTO'S donation equates to 72 nights accommodation at Ronald McDonald House

Updated July 31 2022 - 2:16am, first published July 30 2022 - 7:00pm
VERTOs Tanya Benett, Peta Skinner, Nathan Hanmer, Ron Maxwell and Maddy Ogilvy with the $10,000 donation for RMH Orange.

Not-for-profit employment and training services provider, VERTO, has donated $10,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) in Orange to support the needs of seriously ill children and their families.

