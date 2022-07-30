Not-for-profit employment and training services provider, VERTO, has donated $10,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) in Orange to support the needs of seriously ill children and their families.
Adjacent to Orange Health Service Hospital, RMHC Orange provides accommodation and support for families from the region when their child needs life-saving and specialist treatment at Orange Hospital. It is also used by expectant mothers with high-risk pregnancies who need to somewhere to stay in Orange while receiving specialist care.
Advertisement
VERTO's Chief Executive Officer, Ron Maxwell, said VERTO is honoured to play a small part in supporting the regional families who need the services provided by RMHC Orange.
READ ALSO:
"RMHC has a long history of supporting the community, providing accommodation and other vital services to children and families across NSW each year," he said
"VERTO aims to positively transform the lives of individuals, families and our local communities, and we see this donation as a practical way of achieving this mission and giving back to the communities we work in," Mr Maxwell said.
Executive Officer of RMCH Orange, Rebecca Walsh, said VERTO's generous donation equates to 72 nights of accommodation for anyone needing to use the service.
"Since RMHC Orange opened in 2015, more than 1,000 families have stayed at the house for a total of 7,776 nights at no cost," she said.
"The Orange house services a large area, taking in families from 86 per cent of the state, primarily from rural and regional NSW
"This contribution will go a long way to supporting families and expectant mothers at a time when they need it most.
"As an organisation that relies heavily on the support of the community, we can't thank VERTO enough for this support and the ongoing partnership. Together we can make a difference for seriously ill children and their families," Ms Walsh said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.