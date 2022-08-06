Western Advocate

The Lou Shehade Memorial Shield will be awarded to the first Bathurst man and woman over the line in this year's Edgell Jog

August 6 2022 - 1:00am
TRIBUTE: Edgell Jog Committee member Ray Stapley with the inaugural Lou Shehade Memorial for first Bathurst man and woman home in the 2022 Edgell Jog. Photo: CHRIS SEABROOK 072022cedbxjog
HONOURED: The late Lou Shehade (left) with Bathurst councillor Graeme Hanger and Ray Stapley from the Edgell Jog Committee in 2018.

A FOUNDING member of the Edgell Jog Committee will be honoured with a trophy named after him in this year's event.

