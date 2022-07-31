PANORAMA FC have returned to the Western Premier League winner's circle following a crucial 2-0 success over the in-form Barnstoneworth United FC at Proctor Park on Saturday.
The Goats produced one of their most consistent performers at the right time of the season, avoiding a third straight defeat by getting back to the game plan that's worked best for them so far and executing it in style.
Barnies were the team who ended Panorama's perfect start to the season during a 1-all draw in May and it marked the start of a tough period for the Bathurst men.
Saturday's result has let everyone know that they're still one of the competition's heavyweights.
Panorama co-coach Ricky Guihot said that moving back to more familiar structures appeared to bring out the best in his squad.
"The boys played really, really well. We got back to our structures that served us really well earlier in the year. Everything that was asked of them they did it, that was the most pleasing thing," he said.
"We tried a few different things over the past couple of weeks so that we had a couple of things in our arsenal for situation that could come up later into the season. Now we know how to fix those problems.
"It's onwards and upwards for them from here after getting the points they deserved against Barnies."
Panorama opened the scoring in the first half on the back of their early dominance and then capitalised on a poor clearance out of the back from Barnies to double the advantage after half-time.
"They were dominant for 90 minutes. After the second goal they probably lost the structure going forward a little bit when we went looking for a third one, and things started to get scrambled," Guihot said.
"That's a minor thing though. I really couldn't have asked for much of a better performance against a side who had an amazing run up until that game."
Panorama were coming into the match off back-to-back losses against Parkes Cobras and Mudgee Wolves, and had a lot to prove after handing up top spot on the ladder to Orange Waratahs.
The hosts played like there was zero pressure on them at all, delivering Barnies just their third loss of the year.
Guihot was confident his side had such a performance within them considering the way they finished off their recent game against Mudgee.
"They've been good over the last couple of weeks. We got past that Parkes game and even in the 2-1 loss against Mudgee the boys didn't play too bad. They got stung with two early goals before they got things going," he said.
"They were ready to go for this one. It was just a case of getting them to roll on with what they'd been showing in training and in the game before that.
"As I've said before, everyone seems to be more worried about us than what we are, so it's just about us settling back into our rhythm and our game. We did that and that's why they dominated."
Panorama now have a share of the competition lead with Waratahs, who have the edge over the Bathurst club based on goal differential.
Panorama now have a friendly run of matches against bottom-placed pair Dubbo Macquarie United and Orange CYMS before what's expected to be a crucial contest against Waratahs.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
