WHEN Miller Rivett did his first Bathurst parkrun he admits he "cried a lot" but on Saturday as he marked his 200th event and celebrated a sixth birthday there weren't any tears.
There was some shivering as the mercury sat at -3.3 as Miller and his fellow parkrunners set off on the five kilometre circuit, but there were cheers, plenty of laughs and smiles as well.
It was just the sort of atmosphere expected as Bathurst parkrun marked its sixth birthday.
Co-event director Jenn Arnold was delighted with the field of 126 runners who took part in the event and even happier to see Rivett reach his latest parkrun milestone.
"I was Miller's Year 4 teacher quite a few years ago, six years in fact, when I started yabbering on for a little bit about this new thing I was going to get going called parkrun," she said.
"This kid hated his first parkrun ... he cried a lot, now he only cries when he can't do parkrun.
"He's done 194 at Bathurst, he's also run at Port Mac, Lithgow, Orange and Jindabyne. He's volunteered eight times ... and he's got a PB of 16:51."
It was Matthew Ferguson who took line honours on Saturday in a personal best time of 17:06, with Rivett following in second 50 seconds later.
Kellie Gibson (21:13) was the first female finisher in seventh overall, with junior Emily Bennett (22:02) second.
But all participants were offered cake and mulled wine after finishing to help celebrate the six-year anniversary of the Bathurst event.
"As expected it feels like -8 degrees, it's what we expect for our birthday each year, we once had a -10, so today is warm," co-event director Steve Jackson laughed.
"Birthday, six years, we didn't think we'd be here this long still ticking along.
"Highlights - about a month ago we had the women's world record holder for parkrun Lauren Reid come and run - she gave our lead blokes a run for their money."
Reid, who clocked her record time of 15:45 on the Parramatta parkrun course in January last year, covered the Bathurst course in 18:04.
It's a course that has attracted more than 5,000 different participants since it began, and it all began when Jackson met Arnold.
"I was with parkrun Australia, I was on the board at that stage. I came to Bathurst and thought 'There isn't a parkrun here'," Jackson said.
"I wanted to get one started but didn't know anybody. I met Jenn, she wanted to started one as well, and I said to her that I didn't know anyone on council. She said 'My Dad's the mayor, problem solved.'
"We thought we might get 100 people, we thought that might be the right number, but before lockdown we were sitting at 300 every week and we're making a comeback now.
"It's lovely course, bridges, except when it floods. But that's a reason for parkrun tourism."
Saturday's event attracted not only locals, but runners from Dubbo, Tasmania and Queensland.
