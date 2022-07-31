Western Advocate
Watch

Miller Rivett once hated parkrun, now he loves it and has hit 200

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated August 1 2022 - 5:07am, first published July 31 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst parkrun sixth birthday

WHEN Miller Rivett did his first Bathurst parkrun he admits he "cried a lot" but on Saturday as he marked his 200th event and celebrated a sixth birthday there weren't any tears.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.