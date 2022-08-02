CLICK is a weekly online arts business professional development for creatives starting in August.
Developed by regional practitioners and arts workers for regional creatives, the presenters on Click will give regional perspectives on professional creative practice.
A one-month series costs $55 with a concession price of $30. This covers all four of that month's sessions.
If you choose to book into all three-monthly short courses, you will have access to 12 sessions in total with a discounted price of $115 for all the sessions, or $65 concession.
Most sessions will be recorded and stored on the cloud, subject to agreement with the presenters.
That way, if you miss one of your sessions or your regional internet lets you down, you can still be given access to that material through either the recording or the session notes.
Head to their website for details and registration: regionalartsnsw.com.au/?s=click
FOLLOWING the Flow tells the story of the once-mighty Macquarie Wambool River.
It's a river detached from its natural ability to self-regulate, completely in the hands of humanity; a river that is somehow both the soul of the towns it passes through and an oft-forgotten footnote to their story.
To explore that relationship, the Following The Flow filmmakers met with historians, First Nations people, ecologists, small business owners, water managers, farmers and fishers, all with a story to tell.
A special screening will be held in Bathurst on August 3 and Orange on August 6 followed by a short Q and A with the filmmakers.
To find out more, book tickets and to view the trailer, head to www.followingtheflow.com.au and connect on social media @followingtheflowfilm on Instagram and Facebook.
THE regional tour for the While The World Waits exhibition will open at 2pm on Saturday, August 6 at Canowindra Arts Gallery.
Arts OutWest will showcase some of the region's most exciting visual artists as they each respond to original music reflecting on the challenging and changing times over the past two years.
The launch will include a half-hour session of original music by Cowra's Josh Maynard, who performed on the While The World Waits album.
ARTS OutWest had a successful first appearance at the National Indigenous Art Fair in Sydney over July 2-3 at the Overseas Passenger Terminal.
More than $7000 worth of work was sold over the two days, with some artists' work selling out on day one.
All the proceeds of the works go directly back to the artists.
The National Indigenous Art Fair is an ethical marketplace, offering a unique opportunity to buy artworks directly from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists.
