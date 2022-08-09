"Other kids are like how are you making all this money, and I'm like I'm making sauce."
At only nine years of age, Patrick Wright is already mastering the art of entrepreneurship, selling his homemade spicy barbecue sauce all over Bathurst.
Advertisement
While he enjoys cooking with his mum in their spare time, it was Patrick's love of music that was the real motivator behind the creation of Little Scorpion.
"I needed an amp and a new guitar and I thought it's going to take a long time to save that up so I decided I was going to make sauce," he said.
"It's a spicy barbecue sauce. It's not really spicy but it's got a little sting in the tail, that's why we called it Little Scorpion."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Modifying his mum's sauce recipe to suit his own taste buds, Patrick jarred up 100 bottles and began selling them to friends and family.
He also sold some to school teachers, who then passed the sauce on to their friends and family, and the business took off from there.
It wasn't long before Patrick had sold enough jars to purchase his amp, but he has enjoyed the process so much he is continuing to make more batches and looking to expand his little business.
"We went to the Rockley markets once and we went to the Bathurst markets once," he said.
"People message us through Instagram and they ask if any sauce is available and then we say that we're going to be somewhere and they come and pick it up."
Patrick is thinking of adding another option for his customers, with a coffee flavoured sauce or rub on his mind.
Liking the taste of coffee, but not being allowed to drink it, sparked the idea for the nine-year-old.
Patrick has also used the experience to encourage other kids to be proactive in thinking of different ways to make some extra pocket money.
"Other kids are like how are you making all this money, and I'm like I'm making sauce and maybe you could try making something to sell," he said.
Patrick's mum Jo said they didn't expect it to take off like it did and thanked the Bathurst community for the kindness and support Patrick has received.
Anyone interested in trying some Little Scorpion sauce can get in contact via Patrick's Instagram page: patrick.james.sauce.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.