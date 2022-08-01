"I'M in and pinching myself."
That is how Cushla Rue responded to the biggest moment in her soccer career - being told she be part of the Young Matildas side which will play at the FIFA Under 20s Women's World Cup.
The talented Bathurst defender was part of a 23-player squad which flew from Australia to Mexico in late July for a pre-tournament training camp.
Rue's hope was to impress enough on that camp - which included a match against Club Universidad Nacional Femenil and friendly against the Mexico Under 20s women's team - to make the cut for the final squad of 21 who would go on to play at the World Club.
On Monday those hopes became reality.
"Leah [Blayney, coach] had individual meetings with all the players to tell them if they were in the squad or not," Rue said.
"It was the most nerve racking moment. I'm so grateful."
Given Rue only played her first international in April, it has been a rapid rise.
But her skill and work ethic was enough to see her as one of six defenders in the Young Matildas squad that will contest the tournament in Costa Rica.
"As we anticipated when we named the extended squad, selecting the final 21 players has been made extremely difficult due to the quality of play and application displayed by the playing group," Blayney said.
"While it is a young final squad that we have selected, it is a talented squad with a mix of high technical ability, ever-increasing tactical maturity and the heart and desire that are indicative of Australian teams.
"This is a squad that has the opportunity to demonstrate their quality on the global stage."
The Young Matildas are part of the tough Group A pool which features hosts Costa Rica, South American powerhouse Brazil and Spain.
But Rue and her team-mates are hoping they can do enough to finish top two in that pool and advance to the knockout stage.
"Having been on this journey together since March, this is a unified squad of players and staff who are committed and enthusiastic about representing our nation to the best of their ability," Blayney said.
"There is a togetherness that will be invaluable for us in this tournament against some world-class nations in our group."
Australia will open its tournament against Costa Rica on August 11.
