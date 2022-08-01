Western Advocate
Subscriber

Cushla Rue named in final Young Matildas squad for the FIFA Under 20s Women's World Cup

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated August 1 2022 - 1:51am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON TOP OF THE WORLD: Bathurst soccer talent Cushla Rue has been named in the final Young Matildas squad which will play at the FIFA U20 Womens World Cup. Photo: ANTHONY CAFFERY PHOTOGRAPHY

"I'M in and pinching myself."

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.