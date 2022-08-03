COMMUNITY groups ranging from the sporting to the cultural and everything in between got together on Monday for a donation presentation.
They were in the Bathurst Regional council chamber for the formal ceremony for council's Section 356 donations, which aim to help in the daily operations of community activities.
Director of corporate services and finance Aaron Jones didn't have cheques to hand over - it is all done by electronic transfer these days - but said the gathering was a good opportunity to recognise the many groups doing important work in the community.
He said a Living Legends morning tea the day before - attended by inductees from 2020, 2021 and 2022 - had been a way to acknowledge community service and community contributions.
"And I guess today [the Section 356 donations presentation] is also a smaller recognition for those community groups and volunteers that are actually investing in our community," he said.
Mr Jones received a round of applause from those attending when he said the more than $220,000 being distributed by council for this lot of Section 356 donations is the highest amount council has ever given.
Mayor Robert Taylor congratulated all the recipients, saying their effort and commitment "make our region a better place to live, work, play and stay".
