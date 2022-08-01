Western Advocate
Photos

Bathurst's Cooper Watters and Country NSW teammates claim memorable 13-12 victory over City

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
August 1 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST'S Cooper Watters had to nervously watch on from the sidelines during the last 10 minutes of Sunday's City vs Country Under 16s rugby clash at Ashwood Park as his side looked to desperately defend a 13-12 advantage.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.