Bernardi's has announced the recipients of the latest Building Better Communities Program, and three Bathurst organisations are set to benefit.
Housing Plus, Glenray Industries and Bathurst Uniting Support will all receive a donation at the end of the six-month campaign.
When residents shop at the local supermarket, they will receive a token which they can place into one of the three tubs, depending on who they think is most deserving.
With all three recipients performing a great service to the Bathurst community, each will receive a share in $5000, depending on how the votes come in.
The organisation with the highest number of tokens will be given $2500, second will receive $1500, and third prize will be a $1000 donation.
Co-CEO of the family-owned organisation Joseph Bernardi said the initiative has been successful since it's inception in 2019 and it's always good to give back.
"The program has been a great success for our communities and something that our family is very proud of," he said.
"We love that it's a whole community effort."
Housing Plus is a non-for-profit housing provider that aims to help those facing homelessness or women and children fleeing domestic violence situations.
Funds from the Building Better Communities Program would be used to provide food, clothing and other essential items for people staying.
Glenray Industries provides support for those living with a disability and would put the donation towards their programs.
These provide clients with essential skills to help them reach their goals and make the most of opportunities that come their way.
While Bathurst Uniting Support will put the donation received towards buying food for its soup kitchen.
This is one of the organisation's main services and provides residents in need with a nice meal.
Over the last four years of running the campaign, Bernardi's has donated close to $200,000 back into the communities where their stores are based.
More than 84 schools, hospitals, sporting clubs, charities and other organisations have benefited from the initiative, with another $40,000 set to be donated across the Central West this year.
