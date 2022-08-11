Put your hands in the air: Warm-up will be back on morning of Edgell Jog

SOME more of the pieces are being put in place as organisers prepare for the first Edgell Jog since 2019.
Organising committee member Jim Hallahan told the Western Advocate last month that entry numbers had been a bit slow out of the blocks, but they have since been more encouraging.
Advertisement
Mr Hallahan says local gym Cityfit is planning to have a training team for the jog and will also be again providing warm-up instructions from a truck on the morning of the event.
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
"I'd remind people that everybody who completes the course within 90 minutes receives a medal and a lanyard," he said.
"There is also excellent prizemoney of $500 [for winners in the schools categories] this year, so I want to encourage all the schools to support it."
Mr Hallahan said he thinks the slow start to entry numbers can be explained by the move to online-only entries.
He expects a last minute rush, but said having an idea of participant numbers earlier rather than later helps in managing the event.
The organising committee had its most recent meeting this week.
Mr Hallahan said organisers were grateful for council's extra support for traffic control for the jog.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.