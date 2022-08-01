CATHERINE Welch was full of praise for the fight her Mana Netball Club side showed in Saturday's Bathurst Netball Association A grade contest with front runners Panthers.
The first-against-last matchup might have had the expected result, with Panthers taking the spoils, but the 65-51 score line showed that Welch's understrength Mana squad were capable of putting on the points against a strong opponent.
Not only that, they were able to go toe-to-toe with Panthers throughout the entire first half.
It was after the half-time break where Panthers showed their experience to wear down Mana and pull away, but for Welch it was a performance from her side that deserves to be counted among their best in 2022.
"We were actually up at half-time but the girls had a slow third quarter, which ties into how their season has gone. They've struggled to play out a full 60 minutes and in the last quarter they dropped a couple of goals, but it's still the best game they've played all season," she said.
"We've lost one player this season due to injury. We had another player out sick, one managing stress fractures and another away on the weekend, which left us with just six players.
"We pulled one of our young players up from A reserve 1, and I said to the players at the start of the game that there were no expectations on them and that they just needed to enjoy the netball for what it is, and that's what they did."
Following last week's tough 49-48 loss to Superstars United the team were determined to lift to another level against a stronger opponent, and they did just that.
Welch said that zero-pressure approach from the team allowed them to play some strong netball despite being down on players.
"It was a bit of a confidence builder for the girls. They relaxed into it in and had a great game," she said.
"Every game is a new one, and in their last one they went down by one point after leading probably 54 of the 60 minutes, so that was a bit frustrating for them, but every game the girls will go out there to give their best.
"You don't play A grade netball going out there expecting to lose."
In Saturday's other matches Bulldogs Verdelho beat Superstars 50-25 and Collegians Mystified gained a strong foothold on third spot thanks to a 62-51 success against Scots All Saints College.
There's just four rounds of the season remaining, with SASC, Superstars and Mana all still in the hunt for the fourth finals spot.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
