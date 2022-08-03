After missing a few years due to COVID the Bathurst Panthers Ladies' Day made a comeback, honouring all of the females involved in the sport.
Though it was just a coincidence, the event coincided with the NRL's Women in League round and was held at Carrington Park on Saturday, July 30.
Bathurst Panthers league tag player Georgie Betts organised the function and said even though it was initially scheduled for earlier in the year, the new date was fitting.
"It's to celebrate the ladies in the league - mums, wives, grandmothers, canteen ladies - everyone who is here every week. And the players," Ms Betts said.
"It was supposed to be at the end of June and then it didn't work out so they changed the date."
The event kicked off as the Under 18s teams did and went right through until the end of the first grade game.
The league tag girls also took centre stage during the afternoon, playing against Orange CYMS.
Though the Bathurst team didn't take home the prize, celebrating the females in league was the main aim of the day.
Ms Betts said it was also about encouraging the upcoming girls in the sport.
Those who attended the Ladies' Day event enjoyed a fun afternoon with nibbles and drinks.
Some cash prizes were up for grabs and a raffle was held thanks to some generous businesses who donated goods.
"We've got eight prizes to give away to the winners, they're all worth about the same amount so it's a bit of a lucky dip," Ms Betts said.
"We had donations from Panorama Bathurst, MAF Hair Design & Beauty, Our Place or Yours, Beautiful Glow Express, Railway Hotel Bathurst, Wow Personal Training and La Luce Candle Co."
A game of hundreds club was also played, with everyone selecting their favourite number at $2 for each pick.
Half of the $200 pool went to the person whose number got drawn out and the other $100 was added to the ticket sales from the day and donated to Bathurst resident Jess Cole, who was recently diagnosed with a rare form of cervical cancer.
Ms Betts thanked everyone who contributed to the event, and said it was nice to see the Ladies' Day return.
