Western Advocate

Bathurst Panthers celebrate women in league with the return of Ladies' Day

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
August 3 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgie Betts, Clare Plunkett, Maggie Betts, Phoebe Betts and Monica Betts supporting the Women In League initiative. Picture: Amy Rees

After missing a few years due to COVID the Bathurst Panthers Ladies' Day made a comeback, honouring all of the females involved in the sport.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.