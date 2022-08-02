NEW trees are in the ground on Bathurst's eastern outskirts in another sign of progress on the city's Great Western Highway upgrade.
Greening Bathurst worked with the NSW Government last year on a landscape plan for the highway as the road from Kelso to east of Raglan was prepared for an expansion.
As part of that expansion, poplars along the highway have been removed.
The NSW Government says 50 new trees have been planted to mark the completion of the first landscaping stage in the highway upgrade.
"Motorists coming into Bathurst from Lithgow will be welcomed by a variety of trees consisting mostly of pin oaks that grow up to 20 metres in height," Member for Bathurst and Deputy Premier Paul Toole said.
"They were specifically grown for this project and Transport for NSW liaised extensively with local greening experts, historic groups and Bathurst Council to select climate appropriate tree species.
"These oaks are considered to be very hardy once established and they have been placed in distinct arrangements along the avenue to ensure we preserve and beautify the iconic tree-lined avenue as a lasting legacy for generations to come."
The highway upgrade has faced problems due to Bathurst's wet weather, but Transport for NSW says it is on track for completion by the end of next year.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the new trees will provide a significant refresh and facelift for the eastern entry point into the city.
"This project marks the first landscaping stage in the upgrade of the Great Western Highway between Kelso and Raglan," he said.
"The NSW Government continue to invest in upgrades to our regional road network to deliver a safer and more efficient network for regional NSW for years to come."
Transport for NSW says a variety of trees were chosen with climate resilience in mind - mostly pin oaks (quercus palustris), along with red oaks (quercus rubra) and cimmaron ash (fraxinus pennsylvanica 'cimmzam'), to replace the previous Lombardy poplars.
The plantings along the northern side of the highway have been planted in such a way as to improve road safety and reduce the chance of traffic disruption due to fallen tree limbs, according to Transport for NSW.
It says there will be more tree planting in 2023 on the southern and northern side of the highway once the highway upgrade has been completed.
Crews are currently working on stormwater relocation and continuing earthwork along the highway.
The $45 million upgrade to the highway will create two lanes in both directions from Ashworth Drive to Napoleon Street, and two lanes eastbound and one lane westbound from Napoleon Street to the east of Ceramic Avenue.
For more information on the project, visit nswroads.work/kelsotoraglan
