A 99-POINT win one week, a 100-point triumph the next - the Bathurst Giants' mission to once again stamp its authority on the AFL Central West women's league has been a success.
In round 10 when the Giants fell to the Dubbo Demons questions over their premiership credentials arose - could the team that put together 56 consecutive victories now be on the way down?
But in the fortnight that has followed the Giants have responded with a big win over local rivals the Bathurst Lady Bushrangers then on Saturday crushing the Orange Tigers 13-23-101 to 0-1-1.
"It's a pretty good bounce back isn't it?," Giants skipper Katie Kennedy said.
"We definitely wanted to prove a point, we wanted to go out there and show people that we're not on a losing streak and we haven't lost the plot. We wanted to put out stamp back on the games."
While the Giants have had the Tigers' measure this season, the last time the rivals met it was a close thing with the Bathurst side sneaking home by eight points.
So Saturday's clash at George Park 1 was also about reasserting a dominance over Orange.
"The last time we versed them they got pretty close to us actually, so I think we really wanted to go out there and show what we're made of and that that game was just a little lapse in concentration," Kennedy said.
"We wanted to go out there and show them that we've still got it."
Booting five majors in the opening term was a sign of what was to follow. By the long break the Giants led 7-12-54 to 0-1-1 and from there the margin continued to grow.
Not only did the Giants keep the Tigers to just that single behind - fullback Brooke Alexander quick to clear any ball that made it inside Orange's attacking 50 - but they sustained their attacking pressure.
It was the fifth time this season the Giants have scored more than 100 points in a match.
"We didn't want to take the foot off the pedal at all, we wanted to play four quarters of footy going as hard and as fast as we can," Kennedy said.
"We've got a big game against Dubbo coming up and that's a make it or break it game, so we really wanted our lead in to Dubbo being we played four quarters of footy where we did not take the pressure off at all."
One of the keys to sustaining that pressure was the Giants' midfield, Carla Hill earning players' player honours for her efforts.
Her combination with her skipper was something the Tigers had no answers for, Hill's speed combined with vision, good delivery and willingness to go hard at the ball having a devastating effect.
"She's moved to Cowra from Lake Macquarie. She played the last half of the season with us last year and she is just unreal," Kennedy said of Hill.
"She's played a lot of footy, she tallied [best and fairest] votes last year for Lake Macquarie and in the Central West ... she's very, very handy to have.
"We that running game so we just run off each other all game, she is such a delight to have in there.
"We had eight midfielders play on Saturday and we haven't had that consistency throughout the year, we've always had a couple of ins and outs. To have all eight of us in there to sub and change things around was really handy."
Tamara Thompson booted four majors in the win, Kennedy saying: "She was on fire, just in the right spots at the right time," while tall forward Olivia Johnston added another four to her tally.
The win keeps the Giants on top of the ladder on percentages over Dubbo.
