BATHURST Bushrangers' unbeaten AFL Central West senior men's tier one run came under threat on Saturday against an inspired Dubbo Demons side but the streak lives on for another week.
The visiting Bushrangers were 9-15-65 to 7-7-49 victors at South Dubbo Oval against a Demons side hoping to bolster their 40th anniversary celebrations with an upset win.
Every time Bushrangers threatened to run away with the contest the hosts would find a way to keep the competition leaders on their toes, but the Bathurst side had the defensive fortitude to extend their winning run to 12 games.
It was a match where the spotlight shone on the defensive efforts for both clubs.
Uncontested marks were a rarity throughout the game and lengthy strings of passes were difficult to come by, as each side often found points on the counterattack.
Bushrangers co-coach Matt Archer said the Demons faithful created an exciting atmosphere, befitting of such a competitive match.
"It was a very good game. They were up for it. They had their 40 year anniversary on that day. They had a lot of people there and it was a great day.
"It was a tough game. It was a game caught on the counterattack. A lot of goals came from errors in each other's forward half of the ground. There wasn't a lot off build up play, it was mostly from turnovers because the pressure was so good around the ground.
"Taking contested marks was hard. If you got a centre clearance and moved it forward that was a big bonus because it was hard to get any sort of clean transition up the other end of the ground."
Bushrangers missed a couple of early chances in front of the Dubbo goal but still kept the Demons goal-less over the first quarter to lead 16-2 at the break.
The second quarter saw the Demons turn up the defensive pressure to outscore the Bushrangers in the term and make it 26-17 in a low scoring but energy-sapping contest.
Bushrangers would only outscore the Demons 6-7 to 5-2 over the remainder of the match.
Nathan Smith once again led the way with six goals for the visitors while Jimmy Smith picked up two.
Isaac Heath continued his great recent run of goal scoring form for the Demons with four majors on Saturday.
Archer said the Bushrangers held the lead throughout the match but the Dubbo men turned up the intensity on either side of half-time.
"We got off to a bit of a quicker start and a bit of quicker finish, which was ultimately the difference. I'd say that they were the stronger side through the middle," he said.
"They never got their noses in front, thankfully, which would have given me a heart attack. They were definitely dangerous all game.
"The positive thing from our guys over the past few weeks is that when the going has been tough and the moment has been there to win they've stood up when those opportunities have arrived.
"At this time of the year that puts us in great stead going forward."
Bushrangers now have one game remaining against each of their three tier one opponents before the grand final.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
