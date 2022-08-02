THE BATHURST Showground was packed on Sunday, for the Bathurst Winter Markets.
There were food trucks, food stalls, dessert section, retail vendors, rides and games and a snow machine.
People came from all across the region to enjoy their afternoon, with the markets starting at midday and running through to 8pm.
