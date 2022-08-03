Some fresh faces will be stepping out onto the oval at Carrington park on Sunday, with an all abilities league tag game scheduled to take place before the first grade match.
Kirinari Community Services, Boys To The Bush and Yindyamarra Care have teamed up with Bathurst Panthers to host the event.
Participants and staff from each organisation will take centre stage at 2:30pm on Sunday, August 7, before Bathurst Panthers take on Lithgow Workies Wolves.
Kirinari service delivery manager for the Central West Clare Plunkett said everyone is really looking forward to the game and keen for some friendly competition.
Panthers captain/coach Jake Betts is also part of the Boys To The Bush team and was the driving force behind getting the game off the ground.
"We had a few participants playing in the mainstream touch footy team with a group of Kirinari staff who really liked it," Ms Plunkett said.
"Jake approached us and asked if we wanted to give everyone an opportunity to have a go on the big field in front of a crowd before the first grade team and it went from there."
As a number of the Boys To The Bush staff play for the Panthers team, the participants are excited to play on their field, see them in action, and join them in the changerooms before the game.
"A lot of the staff from Boys To The Bush play for Panthers, so they're kind of like idols to the participants they work with," Ms Plunkett said.
"So it's giving them the opportunity to come out and play, and Panthers are also going to allow them to go into the changerooms before the games and let them run the first grade boys onto the field.
"They're extremely excited."
Ms Plunkett and Mr Betts are hoping to make the all abilities league tag game a more regular event next year, holding more matches throughout the whole the football season in 2023.
