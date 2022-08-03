Western Advocate

All abilities league tag game the opening act for Panthers' first grade match

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
August 3 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kirinari Community Services, Boys To The Bush and Yindyamarra Care participants and staff ready to rumble. Picture: Amy Rees

Some fresh faces will be stepping out onto the oval at Carrington park on Sunday, with an all abilities league tag game scheduled to take place before the first grade match.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.