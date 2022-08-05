After experiencing some delays, construction on the latest development at the Westpoint Shopping Complex is underway.
Kisuya Japanese Restaurant is set to join Bathurst in the coming months, with construction expected to finish mid to late August.
Westpoint development manger Jonathan Carlile said the new tenant is hoping to have the business up and running by mid-September, providing things run smoothly.
With the new tenant also running a successful Japanese restaurant in Orange - Raku Izakaya - Mr Carlile is expecting the business to be a great addition to Westpoint.
"He's a really nice bloke and runs a really good restaurant, I'm told the one in Orange is really nice," he said.
Kisuya Japanese Restaurant will be in the shop next to Dominos, adding to the range of cuisine on offer at the complex.
The newest business to join Westpoint is Kebab Prime, which opened in June, 2022, and has been warmly welcomed by the community.
Like most hospitality businesses at the moment, Kebab Prime has been dealing with some staff shortages, but has still received great reviews.
"Kebab Prime is doing really well from what I'm told," Mr Carlile said.
With some vacancies still available, Mr Carlile is hoping to attract more businesses and make Westpoint Shopping Complex a one-stop-shop.
"We'd love to get a chicken shop there for example, maybe a sports gym or something of that nature ... we definitely need a hairdresser," he said.
Being an open air centre with easy parking access, Mr Carlile said it's the perfect location for any business to run out of.
The complex is currently occupied by BWS, Westpoint Centre Pharmacy, Balance Early Education, Westpoint Medical Centre, IGA, Café West, Steve's Quality Meats, Kebab Prime and Dominos.
