Western Advocate

Get a boost from a grant, but note the application deadline | Mayor's say

By Mayor Robert Taylor
Updated August 4 2022 - 12:55am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Hallahan representing the Edgell Jog, mayor Robert Taylor and Brad Mollenkamp representing City Colts.

COUNCIL regularly offers grants for a variety of community projects, programs and initiatives.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.