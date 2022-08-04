COUNCIL regularly offers grants for a variety of community projects, programs and initiatives.
Three grant programs are currently available.
CCTV funding program
This fund helps businesses improve security and safety.
Businesses can apply for funding up to a maximum of $500 on a dollar-for-dollar basis, under the criteria of this program.
Applications will close at 4pm on Friday, August 19.
Access improvement grants
Council, in partnership with the Bathurst Regional Access Committee, has grants available to help businesses, community organisations and sporting groups improve access and inclusion to their premises.
These funds can be used for projects such as paths, access ramps, automatic doors and to build or modify accessible toilets.
Applications will close at 4pm on Friday, August 12.
Sporting association grants
This program helps sporting organisations undertake works or purchase equipment for the advancement of sport in our region.
Sporting organisations that are affiliated with the Bathurst District Sport and Recreation Council are eligible to apply for these grants.
A total of $20,000 has been allocated to this scheme.
Applications will close on Tuesday, September 27.
To apply for a grant or for more information, visit www.bathurst.nsw.gov.au
Council hosted the section 356 donation morning tea this week.
The section 356 funds contribute to a variety of important initiatives, including cultural, sporting, historical, and community programs and events that will be held throughout the year.
Around 30 community organisations shared more than $220,000 in grant funding, our biggest contribution to date.
We are extremely proud to support our local organisations and groups in their projects, initiatives and events, which make our region a better place to live, work, play and stay.
