Bathurst Panorama Chorus comes together for charity knit-in's long-awaited return

By Bradley Jurd
Updated August 3 2022 - 6:01am, first published 6:00am
Isobel Brainwood, Clare Clayton and Debra Griffiths. Photo: JACINTA CARROLL

THE needles clicked away on Saturday, as the Bathurst Panorama Chorus held its first Charity Knit-In for the first time in three years.

