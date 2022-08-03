THE needles clicked away on Saturday, as the Bathurst Panorama Chorus held its first Charity Knit-In for the first time in three years.
The local a cappella group had previously held the charity event around once a year, but the COVID-19 pandemic has meant they haven't been able to do so for a number of years.
There was a strong turnout at the event's return on Saturday.
"We were pleased with the number of people who made it on the day," Panorama Chorus' Beth Pratley said.
"I think we had just short of 20 people and everyone had a lovely time catching up, doing knitting, swapping tips and looking at all the blankets on display.
"We usually try to have a in-person get-together once a year but we haven't been able to do it for the past couple of years because of COVID-19."
Held at the Church of Christ hall in Windradyne, knitters who participated in the charity event will be donating their items to charities in Bathurst and even the Ronald McDonald House in Orange.
Ms Pratley said the charity event was also a great opportunity for people to meet new people.
"There was a lady who came along to the group who had just moved to Bathurst during COVID," she said.
"She was looking to meet people, so she came along and had a lovely day chatting.
"She was someone that was new to town and there were a few others that came along who hadn't been before."
