COMMUNITY groups hosting cultural events and festivals across the Bathurst electorate could be supported by the NSW Government's Stronger Together Grants Program.
Funding between $20,000 and $40,000 is on offer to groups wanting to develop projects that help drive social cohesion in their local area.
These events and festivals are just what our area needs to help celebrate our diverse communities and bring people together in family-friendly environments.
Funding will be available for projects delivered between January 1, 2023 and December 31, 2023.
Applications for these grants will be open until 5pm on Friday, August 26.
More information about the grants can be found at multicultural.nsw.gov.au/grants
THIS week (August 1 to 5) is Education Week - a chance for everyone across the Bathurst electorate to celebrate the achievements of our fantastic public schools, students, teachers and learning communities.
This week the NSW Liberals and Nationals Government has also announced new initiatives to help our teachers do what they do best - teach.
They include:
Find out more about Education Week 2022 online at education.nsw.gov.au/public-schools/education-week.
THIS week is also Homelessness Week, which is a timely reminder of the NSW Government's focus on ensuring the state's most vulnerable have a safe and stable place to call home.
We are committed to reducing rough sleeping across the state.
Homelessness is not just sleeping rough, it includes people couch-surfing, living in overcrowded accommodation or moving from place to place.
The past two years have been particularly challenging as fires, floods and the COVID-19 pandemic have placed an extra strain on services.
In NSW, we are delivering a range of effective programs to combat homelessness and achieve the Premier's Priority to halve street homelessness by 2025, including a $395 million commitment to a range of homelessness services ensuring some of our state's most vulnerable have a safe and stable place to call home.
Anybody who is homeless or at risk of homelessness can contact Link2home on 1800 152 152.
Support is available at all hours, every day of the year.
