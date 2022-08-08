Bathurst knitters have donated over 100 wraps this year for people in need over the world.
Knitters have been donating rugs to the Wrap with Love charity, a project that donates wraps to people in need.
Advertisement
Over 30,000 wraps have been dispatched each year since the project was founded back in 1992 by an Australian woman Sonia Gidley-King.
Marilyn Pratley, who helps collect wraps in Bathurst to send them down to the headquarters in Sydney, said the charity helps people out all across the world.
READ MORE:
"It's an organisation that started in Australia," she said.
"The founder got people involved to knit rugs for refugees. But it's not just refugees now, it's people all over the world, who are in need of something warm.
"Groups all over NSW get together or an their own and knit full rugs or squares to be sewn into rugs. Organisations can request them and they send thousands all over the world for people in need."
The Marcia Bonham use to collect the wraps and send them down to Sydney, but it's a job that has since been taken on by Ms Pratley.
"Marcia Bonham was the coordinator for this region and she passed away this year," she said.
"I became her helper about 10-12 years ago and before she died she said, 'You better take over'. People just knit anonymous and they drop it into us.
"Before the pandemic and when Marcia was still alive, we use to have a day down at the Greens on William. We haven't been able to do that since."
People who knit the wraps can remain anonymous and they can be dropped off at Marietta's at 233 George Street and Frank Smith's at 71 Keppel Street.
A wrap can be knitted or crocheted with wool or acrylic yarn.
Each wrap is identified with, 'A gift from Wrap with Love Inc Australia' label sewn onto a corner.
For more information, visit the Wrap with Love website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.