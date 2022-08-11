AN art exhibition and auction has benefitted headspace Bathurst, with the branch receiving a $500 boost to its youth mental health services.
The pop-up Art4Fest exhibition was held at the T.Arts gallery in July and featured the works of James Lyle, Spencer Calveley, Karolyn Graham and Stephen 'Sven' Rogers.
Mr Rogers said the artists decided on opening night that they would donate 50 per cent of the proceeds of the event's art auction and felt headspace Bathurst would be a worthy recipient.
He said that headspace was an "amazing" organisation doing important work in the community, particularly as young people struggle more and more with their mental health.
"It's understood that youth suicide is at an alarming rate in the community, so we wanted to do what we could to help support this wonderful service in Bathurst," he said.
Art4Fest predominately featured pieces that celebrated landscapes in the local area, with more than 150 artworks on show.
There was a lot of interest in the auction, with Mr Lyle's work in particular creating somewhat of a bidding war.
Mr Rogers visited headspace Bathurst on August 2 to present staff with a cheque for $500.
Manager Jason Eggins was grateful for the donation, saying that it would primarily be put towards community engagement events that help headspace to reduce stigma.
"The community is facing many challenges around youth mental health currently and for our local artists to contribute to our work is both generous and considerate," he said.
"Art has proven to have a place in many aspects of alleviating stresses and issues around mental health, so again we are very thankful and grateful."
While Art4Fest was just a one-off exhibition in Bathurst, Mr Rogers said there is another pop-up exhibition planned that will be announced soon.
It will feature more "very well-known" local artists.
