Art4Fest artists donate auction proceeds to headspace Bathurst

Rachel Chamberlain
Rachel Chamberlain
Updated August 11 2022 - 5:17am, first published 5:00am
Program support officer Shelley Van Essen and youth care coordinators Jess Hopwood and Jarred Smith receiving the cheque from artist Steven 'Sven' Rogers. Photo: RACHEL CHAMBERLAIN

AN art exhibition and auction has benefitted headspace Bathurst, with the branch receiving a $500 boost to its youth mental health services.

Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

