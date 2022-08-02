Western Advocate
Western number one Jeorge Collins starts his NSW CHS Tennis Championships campaign positively

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
August 2 2022 - 6:00am
BATHURST'S Jeorge Collins has made a super start on an individual level to his NSW CHS Tennis Championships campaign, getting off the mark with a pair of singles victories for Western at Wagga Wagga.

