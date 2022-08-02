BATHURST'S Jeorge Collins has made a super start on an individual level to his NSW CHS Tennis Championships campaign, getting off the mark with a pair of singles victories for Western at Wagga Wagga.
Collins claimed singles victories in Western's opening two ties of the championships, although the team as a whole attained mixed results from those matches.
Advertisement
The championships present a great opportunity for Collins to refine his game ahead of his upcoming Pizzey Cup campaign for NSW in several weeks' time.
Bathurst Tennis Centre manager and NSW CHS Championships competition organiser Andrew Mitton said it's been great to see Collins starting things in style.
"Jeorge has gone through his first two singles matches so far, and he should be a really good chance of going through his championships undefeated in singles over the three days," he said.
"There's 10 regions in the state, but unfortunately Sydney West had to withdraw, so the nine associations here will be in a round robin with singles and doubles in each round, giving us 12 matches in each round.
Collins claimed 6-0 and 6-2 victories respectively in his games against the Sydney North and North West number one players.
It was a mixed start for Western, with the team going down to Sydney North but bouncing back to secure a win over North West.
Mitton said there's plenty of drive among Collins and the Western squad to achieve top results at Wagga.
"Regional players tend to support these events. It's a team format so there's good variety with a bit of camaraderie," he said.
"You're not just playing for yourself, like tennis normally is, and it's great that Jeorge put his hand up to have a hit in this."
Collins' Pizzey Cup challenge will follow the CHS Championships at Perth from August 27 to September 3.
"This is great match play for him and getting prepared for that tournament by playing different people," Mitton said.
"I think he's out to stay undefeated across the eight singles matches that he'll have, and that will give him great preparation ahead of the Pizzey Cup."
The NSW CHS Championships run from Tuesday through to Thursday this week.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.